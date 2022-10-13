Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 459,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.32 and a 12-month high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.90.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

