Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

