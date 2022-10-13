Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average of $295.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

