Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $119.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

