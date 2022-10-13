Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fisker worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of FSR opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

