Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Insider Transactions at Lear

Lear Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.