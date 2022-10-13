Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 21.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -440.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

