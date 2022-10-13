Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,715,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,599,000 after buying an additional 254,798 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

