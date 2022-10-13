Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $86.02.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.