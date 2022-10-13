Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

