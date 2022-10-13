Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 10,366 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Nomad Foods worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. American Trust bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

NOMD opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

