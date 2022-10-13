Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Wallbox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Wallbox

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

