Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Wallbox as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.
Wallbox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.