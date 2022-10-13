Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,608,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 920,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

