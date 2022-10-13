Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average of $137.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

