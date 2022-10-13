Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of EnerSys worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 69.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $59.11 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.