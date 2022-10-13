Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,182 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

CAG opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.