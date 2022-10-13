Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,459 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

