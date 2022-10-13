Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 565 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.58.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.