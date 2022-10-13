Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.72.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE:DIS opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
