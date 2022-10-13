Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evonik Industries (EVK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) recently:

10/12/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($19.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €16.80 ($17.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.20 ($25.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($19.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €16.80 ($17.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €17.50 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/19/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/19/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/12/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/2/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.40 ($19.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/30/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.00 ($25.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/17/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/16/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.00 ($25.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/16/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.40 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/15/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €21.00 ($21.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/15/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

FRA:EVK opened at €17.37 ($17.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.91. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

