Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Dynamics (GD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD):
- 10/12/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2022 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.