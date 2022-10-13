Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Dynamics (GD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD):

10/12/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

