WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $31.18 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.