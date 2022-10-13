Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,383 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,127 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

