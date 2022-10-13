Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Otter Tail worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 66.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $817,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $252,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

