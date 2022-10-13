Whittier Trust Co. Buys 947 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $5,959,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 229.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

