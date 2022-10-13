Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

