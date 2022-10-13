Whittier Trust Co. Has $27.88 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $139.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

