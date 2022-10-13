Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 30,787.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,095 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

