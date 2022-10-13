Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6,224.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 825,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 145,415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.