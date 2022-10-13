Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 3.1 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

