Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2,737.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,699,000 after acquiring an additional 153,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $220,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.