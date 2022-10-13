Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,907 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after purchasing an additional 176,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,798,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

