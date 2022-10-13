Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,993 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 249,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 183.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 93,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

ROIC opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

