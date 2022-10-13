Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153,417 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.7 %

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average is $144.93.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

