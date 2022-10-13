Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam grew its stake in Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $740.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $736.09 and a 52-week high of $1,869.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,240.78.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.