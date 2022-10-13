Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.