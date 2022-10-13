Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.