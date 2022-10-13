Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,615 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. American Trust boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 96.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

