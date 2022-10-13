Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 651 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after buying an additional 222,994 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

