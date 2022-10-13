Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 736 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,868.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.72. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

