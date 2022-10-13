Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $287.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.32.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.38.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

