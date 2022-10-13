Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

