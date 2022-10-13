Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 138,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

