Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mercury Systems worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

