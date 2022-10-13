Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $23.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

