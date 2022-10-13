Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 220.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.31 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

