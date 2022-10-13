Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

