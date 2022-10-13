Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "sell" rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.60. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.45.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.24%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

