Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

