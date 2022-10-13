Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 19.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Unilever stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.